Zacks Investment Research Lowers Foot Locker (FL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The company’s focus on development of supply chain, improvement of mobile and web platforms, implementation of new point-of-sale software worldwide, and expansion of data analytics capabilities bode well. The company also plans to spend a major portion of the capital on its fleet of stores, including revamping and remodeling of the same. Such efforts would help attain long-term goals that include sales of $10 billion and net income margin of 8.5%. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2018 results are the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and bottom lines beat estimates. Although sales fell marginally, earnings grew on a year-over-year basis. However, the comapny has been witnessing an increasing trend in SG&A expenses for quite some time now. Further, management expects SG&A to rise in the fourth quarter that may strain margins to an extent.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FL. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

FL stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,470. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $106,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,621.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,082 shares of company stock worth $832,934 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Foot Locker by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,097 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 24,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,642 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 627,058 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,352 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,668 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

