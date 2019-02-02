Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avid Bioservices (CDMO) to Hold

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

CDMO opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.58. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 6,276.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

