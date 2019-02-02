Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avery Dennison (AVY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “For 2018, Avery Dennison's adjusted earnings per share guidance is at $5.95-$6.10 and organic sales growth is expected to be around 5.5%. Its earnings will be impacted by charges associated with the termination of pension plan. Further, the Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM) segment’s results will be hurt by softness in the China automotive market. Negative impact of currency translation will also impede growth. Avery Dennison's shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $98.00 price objective on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

NYSE AVY opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $82.89 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,249. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $108,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.