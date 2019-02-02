Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nuance Communications (NUAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications, Inc. is the leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. “

NUAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nuance Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NUAN opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $536.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, insider Robert Weideman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 522,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $97,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,409.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $719,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $106,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $156,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

