Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KBR (KBR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KBR have outperformed its industry in the past year. Earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have also moved north over the past 60 days, reflecting analyst's optimism over the stock's earnings growth potential. Its diverse business portfolio allows it to combat cyclicality associated with any single market. The company’s Government Services and Technology businesses are experiencing stellar growth courtesy of ongoing growth in KBR’s overseas logistics and mission support programs with higher military exercise activities. KBR’s high backlog level indicates underlying strength. KBR’s raised 2018 EPS guidance given solid performance and a positive outlook across the segment is encouraging. However, the company faces the risk of cost overruns, as a significant portion of its contracts are fixed-priced in nature. In fact, it is dependent upon major construction contracts, which take longer time to complete.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KBR. Drexel Hamilton set a $22.00 price target on shares of KBR and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 28th. They issued a top pick rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.45.

KBR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. 1,011,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. KBR has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. KBR had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in KBR by 80.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 529,850 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,700,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in KBR by 8.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,067,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,797,000 after acquiring an additional 248,631 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 1.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 33.1% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 24,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

