Zacks Investment Research Downgrades International Speedway (ISCA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500); Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas; Phoenix Raceway in Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International in New York. The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation’s largest independent sports radio network and Americrown Service CorporationSM, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. “

Get International Speedway alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised International Speedway from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised International Speedway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered International Speedway from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. International Speedway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISCA traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 180,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.86. International Speedway has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.82 million. International Speedway had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.00%. International Speedway’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Speedway will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISCA. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Speedway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Speedway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 58.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Speedway in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Speedway in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Speedway (ISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.