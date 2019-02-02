Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ING Groep (ING) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ING. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Groep from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

ING opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.22. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,291,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,144,000 after acquiring an additional 345,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,604,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,765,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,237,000 after purchasing an additional 336,983 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,503,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,972,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 986,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

