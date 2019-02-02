Zacks: First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned First of Long Island an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st.

Shares of First of Long Island stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.63. First of Long Island has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $29.65.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.51 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 2nd. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

In other news, insider Donald L. Manfredonia sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $79,513.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

