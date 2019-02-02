Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc (WMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will announce $139.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.82 billion and the lowest is $137.51 billion. Walmart reported sales of $136.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $514.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.87 billion to $516.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $528.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $522.35 billion to $534.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Independent Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 706,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $66,627,113.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,229,506.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,198,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $114,052,170.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,464,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,818,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,286,815 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 27.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,539,000 after buying an additional 2,608,732 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Walmart by 105.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,047,000 after buying an additional 1,215,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after buying an additional 1,110,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after buying an additional 1,110,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Walmart by 125.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,329,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $124,806,000 after buying an additional 740,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.86. 12,488,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,210,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

