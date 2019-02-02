Zacks: Brokerages Expect Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) to Post $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. Simmons First National also reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $172.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.84 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFNC. Stephens set a $30.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 308,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,480. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick A. Burrow purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,475.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,829 shares in the company, valued at $880,071.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 140,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 793,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

