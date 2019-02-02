Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) to Announce $1.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. Hubbell posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hubbell.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

HUBB traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.23. 331,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,457. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $137.67.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

