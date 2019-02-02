Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.22. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCOI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.87. 247,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,884. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $140,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tim Weingarten sold 2,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $127,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,872.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $604,603 over the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 323,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 45,944 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 499,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 357,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.