Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citigroup Inc (C) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to post sales of $19.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.70 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $18.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $74.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.70 billion to $75.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $77.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.25 billion to $78.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

NYSE C traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,991,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,227,716. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. FMR LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,199,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,392 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,619,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,404,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

