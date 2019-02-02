Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprint Corp (S) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Sprint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.05. Sprint reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprint will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sprint had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on S. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Shares of S traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.22. 9,742,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,194,216. Sprint has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Sprint news, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $2,030,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,999,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $827,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sprint by 2,277.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,366,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,338,000 after buying an additional 10,888,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprint by 145.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,604,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,275,000 after buying an additional 5,100,266 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprint by 298.9% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 7,206,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,126,000 after buying an additional 5,399,600 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sprint by 1.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 6,168,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,342,000 after buying an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprint by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,536,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,441 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

