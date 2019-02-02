Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.11. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHAP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of CHAP stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Chaparral Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

In other news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds acquired 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $49,609.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the third quarter worth about $356,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the third quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the third quarter worth about $869,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

