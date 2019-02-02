Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.13. Applied Industrial Technologies posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wellington Shields cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $57.89 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 7,090 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $464,465.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

