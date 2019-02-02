Zacks: Analysts Set $4.00 Target Price for Virco Mfg. Co. (VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.29) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,933 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 3.75% of Virco Mfg. worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

VIRC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 million, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $76.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

