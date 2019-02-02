Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Standard Motor Products posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMP. ValuEngine cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 224,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

