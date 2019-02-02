Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($7.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.49) to ($6.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia Technologies.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 target price on Liquidia Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.25. 50,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. Liquidia Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, insider Kevin K. Gordon sold 11,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $165,980.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,263,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.