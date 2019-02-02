Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will post sales of $422.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.10 million and the lowest is $420.87 million. Eaton Vance posted sales of $421.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $435.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.02 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Winthrop H. Smith, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $348,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,648,000 after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,560,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,610,000 after acquiring an additional 99,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,560,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,610,000 after acquiring an additional 99,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EV opened at $39.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

