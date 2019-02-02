YY (YY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on YY to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded YY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on YY in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. YY presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Get YY alerts:

YY stock opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. YY has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $140.39.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.38 million. YY had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that YY will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of YY during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YY during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of YY during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of YY during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of YY during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.