Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Position Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $259,807.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,175.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,402. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

