YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 3,297,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 1,216,243 shares.The stock last traded at $6.24 and had previously closed at $5.95.
The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.48%.
Several research firms have weighed in on YRCW. ValuEngine raised YRC Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on YRC Worldwide to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
The stock has a market cap of $211.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 4.74.
About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)
YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.
