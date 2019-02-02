YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 3,297,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 1,216,243 shares.The stock last traded at $6.24 and had previously closed at $5.95.

The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on YRCW. ValuEngine raised YRC Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on YRC Worldwide to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRCW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 9.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,895,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 239,034 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 42.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 525,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 156,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 98.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 238,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116,023 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 339.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,031 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $211.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 4.74.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

