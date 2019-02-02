Yogaworks (YOGA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “YogaWorks Inc. is a yoga instruction company. It offers yoga classes, integrated fitness classes, workshops, teacher training programs and yoga-related retail merchandise through its Yoga Works and Yoga Tree studios. The company operates primarily in Los Angeles, Orange County, New York City, Northern California, Boston and Baltimore/Washington D.C. YogaWorks Inc. is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Yogaworks stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.57. 98,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,103. Yogaworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.55). Yogaworks had a negative net margin of 60.43% and a negative return on equity of 79.89%. The business had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Yogaworks will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Yogaworks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

