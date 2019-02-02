Yangarra Resources (YGR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Monday, January 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.17 and a 1 year high of C$6.50.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources will post 0.501694915254237 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Frederick Lee Morton purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$31,680.00. Also, Director James Grant Evaskevich purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.35 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 157,630 shares of company stock valued at $459,140 in the last ninety days.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

