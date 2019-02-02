Xylem Inc (XYL) Holdings Trimmed by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

NYSE:XYL opened at $70.15 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 20.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

