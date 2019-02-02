XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.57 Billion

Brokerages expect that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will report sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $17.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.29 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.15 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.52.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $60.50 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $116.27. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 83.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.