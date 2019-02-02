Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 36.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,483,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,120,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 117.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Mizuho cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

XEL stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $54.11.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

