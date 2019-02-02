Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $122.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $121.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WYNN. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $126.07 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $202.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $10,301. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

