World Asset Management Inc Sells 143 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNA opened at $165.39 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $189.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

In related news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $3,158,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

