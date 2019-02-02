World Asset Management Inc Has $7.65 Million Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,699,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,458 shares in the company, valued at $46,091,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $199.16 on Friday. 3M Co has a one year low of $176.87 and a one year high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

3M declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

