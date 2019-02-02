World Asset Management Inc Has $511,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,727,000 after acquiring an additional 595,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,517.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 88,280 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. Bank of America decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $246.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $206.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

