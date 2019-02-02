World Asset Management Inc Has $495,000 Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 24,875.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $39,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $24,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $199,607,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.74.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $181.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $255.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.88.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

