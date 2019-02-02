World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in NiSource Inc. (NI)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 271,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NiSource by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in NiSource by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of NI opened at $26.79 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 64.46%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

