Wirecard (WDI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

WDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €197.22 ($229.33).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Wirecard stock traded down €36.20 ($42.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €108.50 ($126.16). The company had a trading volume of 8,018,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a 12-month high of €111.00 ($129.07).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.