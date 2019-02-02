Wingstop (WING) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Wingstop from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wingstop from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

WING opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.89. Wingstop has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $75.58.

In other news, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $162,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $345,189.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 123,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $258,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

