Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson comprises approximately 1.9% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter worth $573,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 124.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 242.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 1,879.8% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 33,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter worth $41,042,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.11. 877,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $166.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

WLTW has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Citigroup set a $165.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

In other news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 16,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,681,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,542. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

