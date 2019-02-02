Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wedbush set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of WSM opened at $54.00 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.