Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Receives $32.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Zamarin acquired 2,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 44,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Williams Companies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.