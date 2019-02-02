Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Position Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Midas Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,358.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank set a $35.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.08. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.11 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

