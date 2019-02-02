Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 731 Shares of POSCO (PKX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 118.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,576,000 after purchasing an additional 479,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in POSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on POSCO in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. They issued a “weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PKX opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. POSCO has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.77 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 731 Shares of POSCO (PKX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/wetherby-asset-management-inc-sells-731-shares-of-posco-pkx.html.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.