Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1,195.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 161.3% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research started coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.01.

Shares of GWW opened at $292.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $247.17 and a 52-week high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

