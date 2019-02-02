Westwater Resources (WWR) Shares Down 6.7%

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 821,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 555,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Westwater Resources Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

