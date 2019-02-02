Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Receives $63.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

NYSE WAL opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $281.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 40.48%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $109,233.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,060.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 753,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 183,842 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

