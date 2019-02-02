WESCO International (WCC) Announces Earnings Results

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. WESCO International updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.10-5.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.10-5.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $43.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,047 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCC. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WESCO International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Standpoint Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

