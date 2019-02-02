Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 918,404 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 424,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $870.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Wesco Aircraft had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $395.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile (NYSE:WAIR)

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

