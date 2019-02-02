Welltower Inc (WELL) Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Welltower were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1,272.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $317,704.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

