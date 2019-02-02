Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for RenaissanceRe (RNR)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $125.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RenaissanceRe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays lowered RenaissanceRe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.70.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $138.56 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $142.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $1.95. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $633.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total transaction of $2,655,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,582,217.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 810 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,810 shares of company stock worth $5,415,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,705,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,159,000 after buying an additional 59,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,103,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,159,000 after buying an additional 59,867 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,682,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,806,000 after purchasing an additional 23,573 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,409,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

