Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,136 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,668,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,228 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.4202 per share. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 26th.

