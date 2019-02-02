Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7,106.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.97. 22,702,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,628,542. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.26 and a 12 month high of $83.80.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

